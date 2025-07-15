Cannabis cake brought to shared lunch at hospital, staff members taken to ED

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ

Health Minister Simeon Brown says police are investigating after two staff members at Hawke's Bay Hospital ended up in ED after eating a cannabis cake.

TVNZ reported that the cake was brought to a shared lunch at the hospital on June 30.

Brown told media the staff involved were administrative staff.

"No clinical staff were involved, but [it's] totally unacceptable behaviour. I understand Health NZ are taking it incredibly seriously and police are also investigating," he said.

Brown said he didn't know if the person who brought the cake to the shared lunch was still employed.

"Ultimately, it's an employment matter and i'm not responsible for such matters, but it's been taken incredibly seriously," Brown said.

He said the staff members who were taken to ED have been treated.