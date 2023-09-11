Climber survives huge fall on Mt Taranaki

Mt Taranaki. (file image) Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

A climber who fell 600m down a mountain at the weekend but only received minor injuries is "exceptionally lucky to be alive", police say.

The man was with a group near the summit of Mt Taranaki at noon on Saturday when he fell, the others watching him slide out of view.

One of the other climbers went down to find him, and a Taranaki Alpine Rescue member - already on the mountain - joined the search.

The fallen climber was found by the other climber, without his ice axe or crampons. He only had minor injuries, with the ice and snow having softened thanks to recent spring weather.

Police said the climber was rekitted, then with assistance from the Taranaki Alpine Rescue member, was taken down the mountain.

Police said the incident happened in the same area two climbers fell to their deaths two years ago. The coroner later found they were unprepared for the journey, despite both being experienced climbers.