Covid-19: Record 306 new community cases today

There are 306 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, a record high since the start of the outbreak.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the new community cases were in Northland (12), Auckland (216), Waikato (48), Tairāwhiti (4), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (6), MidCentral (2), Taranaki (5), Hutt Valley (3) and Capital and Coast (3).

Twelve people are in hospital with the virus but none are in intensive care. The 12 cases are at Christchurch, North Shore, Middlemore, Auckland, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty hospitals.

The average age of those hospitalised with the virus is 55.

The ministry said there were 30 cases in MIQ, with travellers arriving from UAE, Australia, Fiji, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Qatar.

The ministry's statement did not include the traditional breakdown of cases by region which had featured in previous statements.

The ministry said changes had been made to the daily updates as case numbers increased but it would still include the key figures, such as the country's case numbers and vaccination results.

Case in Queenstown

The figures come after a case was confirmed in Queenstown today. The case will be added to tomorrow's figures, the ministry said.

The Southern District Health Board confirmed the positive case was in Queenstown.

Investigations into the origins of the case are ongoing. The variant has also not been confirmed.

However, the majority of most recent cases have been determined to be the Omicron variant.

The ministry encouraged anyone who lives in Queenstown or who has visited recently to check its locations of interest.

"Anyone in the Queenstown area who has cold or flu like symptoms, even if they are mild and are vaccinated, or has been at a location of interest should get tested. Please stay home or at your accommodation until you return a negative Covid-19 test result, and you are symptom free."

Drive-through and walk-in testing is available at two sites in Frankton:

- Engage Safety Covid-19 Testing Centre. Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required. Open from 9am to 7pm. 18 Glenda Avenue, Frankton.

- Te Kāika Testing Centre. Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required. Open 11am to 6pm. Pin Oak Ave, Frankton.

- RNZ/ODT Online