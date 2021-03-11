Covid: No new community cases, six test positive in MIQ

The Ministry of Health has revealed there are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report today and six new cases in managed isolation.

The six cases are in an MIQ facility in Auckland. Four of the cases flew from India, one from Brazil and the other from Japan.

One previously reported case has recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 85. The total number of confirmed cases is 2060.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,801,771.

On Wednesday, 6448 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 7167 tests processed per day.

Today’s managed isolation case numbers again underscore the value of having early testing in place. All of the new cases in MIQ tested positive around or before day 5 of their stay.

All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back.

It’s also not uncommon to see some of these cases reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious. This is why we are continuing to publish the cumulative number of historical cases, the ministry said.

All contacts of the previous positive case involving the air crew member have returned a negative result so far, with 3 results still pending, it said.

Today's Covid update will be one of the things Cabinet will consider before making the decision on alert levels.

There has not been a community case connected to the Valentine's Day outbreak since February 28.

The Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive last week is considered a border-related case and there have been no other cases connected to it.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday that Aucklanders could be "optimistic" about the move to alert level 1.

Ministers are meeting later this afternoon to make the call and Ardern will announce the decision at midday tomorrow.

Ardern said last week: "Cabinet will review this decision [alert level] at the end of next week (tomorrow), with a view to moving Auckland to level 1 at the start of the weekend, if we are in a position to do so."