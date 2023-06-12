Dirt bike rider dies after Auckland crash

A dirt bike rider critically injured in South Auckland over King’s Birthday weekend has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Clover Park on June 4, two vehicles - a car and a dirt bike - were involved.

The crash at the intersection of Te Irirangi Dr and Hollyford Dr left the motorcyclist in critical condition at the time.

Police today said the rider had since died.

“We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time,” police said in a statement.