Do you see a clown or a dog? The latest viral optical illusion has people confused

    The latest optical illusion to go viral involves a dog and a very creepy clown. Photo: Pexels
    It seems like a simple enough photograph but the internet is divided over what they're actually looking at here.

    Do you see a creepy clown or a dog in the photo below?

    While many people say they see a dog in the picture, as many internet users are adamant they can see the image of a clown.

    Some even see one and then the other.

    It is the latest optical illusion to baffle the internet, where a dress has also previously gone viral because some people saw it as blue and others saw it as gold.

    The photo of the dog/clown reportedly began circulating online last week and has since been puzzling people and dividing opinions across social media.

    The dog-or-clown illusion explained
    To see the dog, internet users suggest you look towards the top of the head and then spot his eyes. Otherwise, look at the back legs and then move your eyes up.

    If you see the dog but want to try to spot the clown, try covering the dog's eyes and tilting your head to the left. The dog's nose is actually one of the clown's eyes. The clown's mouth is just below the white fur.

     

     

     

     

