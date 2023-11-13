'Dramatic' hole in side of Cook Strait ferry after berthing incident

The hole in the ferry's hull. Photo: Supplied / Regan Ingley

A large hole has been ripped in the hull of one of the Cook Strait Interislander ferries.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the hole above the waterline in the Kaiarahi ferry "looks quite dramatic".

"You can actually see through to the other side of the ship."

Nalder said the Kaiarahi was damaged during its 10pm berthing on Sunday night.

It comes after a Bluebridge ferry had to turn back last week after it hit a wharf as it was leaving Wellington, causing a dent and a small hole to form in the hull.