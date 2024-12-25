Family's generous act 'makes Christmas'

Oamaru Sergeant Tony Woodbridge receives the hamper from Brad Morton. Photo: Supplied

Oamaru police have paid tribute to a Waitaki family who have made the Christmas season a little bit better for another local family.

Waitaki farmer Brad Morton called into the Oamaru Police Station earlier this week, wanting to donate a prize that his sons Beauden and Finn (eight and six) had won in a raffle, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said.

Sgt Woodbridge said the act had warmed their hearts.

‘‘Brad explained that their family had Christmas sorted and his sons and the family thought that it would be a good thing to donate this to a family in need.’’

A discussion within the Oamaru police precinct identified a worthy recipient.

‘‘This amazing hamper was given to a very grateful family.

‘‘To us at the police station this kind of generosity makes Christmas.

‘‘The gift was accepted with tears of joy and many thanks from the local family.’’

Sgt Woodbridge said the Morton family’s thoughtful act was the kind ‘‘that makes Christmas’’, and the police were very happy to to pass on their act of kindness.

He said all police understood how hard Christmas can be for so many.

‘‘There is a lot of stress on families. Financial stress, emotional stress, family stress.’’

It had been another particularly hard year for so many families, Sgt Woodbridge said.

‘‘I personally know of so many families who wont have loved ones with them.

‘‘Families that have split up and parents and kids who will not see each other over this time that is meant to be about family.’’

This included those who had experienced tragedy in the North Otago community this year ‘‘who will really struggle’’.

Sgt Woodbridge said the police could not thank the Morton family enough ‘‘for putting a smile on our faces and for their amazing generosity’’.