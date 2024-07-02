Ferries cancelled due to heavy swells

File photo

Large swells expected for the Cook Strait has seen Bluebridge cancel some ferry sailings for Wednesday.

The Interislander has also cancelled all its sailings from Tuesday night through to Thursday morning.

Bluebridge is cancelling the 7.45am sailing to Wellington, and the 8.15am to Picton service tomorrow morning.

"All customers affected by these cancellations have been advised by email and text," Bluebridge said on its website.

It said it is monitoring the forecast and will be in touch with customers if any further sailings will be impacted.

A heavy swell warning takes effect off the Wairarapa coast for 21 hours from 6pm this evening.

MetService said waves and southerly swells would reach 5 to 6 metres between Turakirae Head and Mataikona.

The highest risk period is typically at or within one or two hours of high tide.