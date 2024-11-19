Fog cannon activated at mall jewellery store

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Firefighters responded to an activated fog cannon inside the Golden Centre shopping mall in Dunedin yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said one aerial and three pump appliances were sent to the scene about 12.39pm.

Crews deployed a positive-pressure ventilation (PPV) fan to clear the fog, he said.

A Golden Centre spokeswoman said the fog cannon was activated inside the Stewart Dawsons jewellery store.

"All retailers and shoppers were invited back into the centre as soon as the fog was dispersed by Fenz."

While the cause of the activation was being reviewed, it was a false alarm, the spokeswoman confirmed.