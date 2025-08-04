Former top cop facing charges over child sexual exploitation, bestiality material

Jevon McSkimming. Photo: Pool via RNZ

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming is facing eight charges of possessing objectionable publications, including child sexual exploitation and bestiality material over a four-year period, it can now be revealed.

The charges, which are all representative, carry a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

McSkimming resigned as the country's second most powerful cop in May amid separate investigations by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and police. His resignation came a week after RNZ approached him, via his lawyer, with allegations about material found on his work devices.

RNZ earlier revealed pornography found on the 51-year-old's work devices was being investigated as alleged objectionable material.

On 18 July, an interim injunction that prohibited publishing the nature of the allegedly objectionable material lapsed after Justice Karen Grau declined McSkimming's application to continue the order.

It can now be revealed that McSkimming was arrested on 27 June in Wellington. It's understood McSkimming's lawyers approached the Wellington District Court seeking name suppression shortly before he was arrested given the media coverage at the time.

The application was granted in chambers.

Later that day RNZ approached both Police and the Wellington District Court with inquiries about McSkimming's arrest.

Police declined to comment, and the Wellington District Court confirmed an application had been granted prohibiting media from being able to report McSkimming's name, identifying particulars as well as the nature of the charges he faced before his first appearance.

McSkimming, then referred to by RNZ as a "prominent New Zealander" first appeared in the Wellington District Court, via audio-visual link on 3 July. He was remanded on bail without plea until 4 August.

A suppression order in relation to McSkimming's charges lapsed on Monday after he did not apply for a continuation of the interim suppression.

He was remanded on bail by Judge Tim Black, without plea, until his next appearance in November.

McSkimming declined to comment outside court. When asked by a reporter how he was, he replied "good".

In a statement, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said the prosecution showed no one was above the law.

"The prosecution of Mr Jevon McSkimming shows no member of the Police is above the law, no matter how senior," he said.

"Given the matter is still before the courts, I am not able to make further comment at this point."

Before the hearing began the former deputy police commissioner sat quietly scrolling on his phone in the front row of the public gallery.

He sat directly in front of the officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

It can now be reported McSkimming faces eight representative charges of possessing objectionable publications, namely child sexual exploitation and bestiality material knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the publication is objectionable.

One of the charges alleges the offending occurred between July 2020 and December 2024. Of the remaining seven charges, four relate to bestiality, and three child sexual exploitation material.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.

'Angry' and 'let down'

After the revelations of the alleged objectionable material found on McSkimming's work devices, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers emailed staff.

In the email, seen by RNZ, Chambers addressed the media reports "in relation to an individual".

"I am aware that there are many who are angry and feel let down. I feel the same.

"It is important to let you know at this point I am unable to comment on the matter, but I do intend to do so when I am able to.

"As I have said before, I have high expectations of all Police staff and will act if standards are not met, irrespective of rank or role.

"These are the actions of an individual, and I will do my best not to let it distract from the job we are all here to do.

"However, I am aware there may be reactions from some that do not sit easily with you."

Chambers said if any staff wanted to talk they could contact him or their manager.

The IPCA earlier announced it was investigating allegations of misconduct by McSkimming following a complaint from a member of the public.

It is also conducting an investigation into if there was misconduct or neglect of duty by any other police officers or employee in responding to the allegations.

The investigations were being given priority, but no timeframe for their completion date could be given.

McSkimming was one of the final two candidates for New Zealand's top cop job last year, with Chambers eventually appointed police commissioner.

McSkimming was promoted to statutory deputy commissioner in 2023 on the recommendation of then-prime minister Chris Hipkins.

Late last year he was overseeing road policing and operational services, which include strategy, media and communications, risk and assurance, and firearms regulation and reform.

During his appointment process, it was noted he had a "relatively unique career path", working at police headquarters since 2010 across a range of areas: strategy, service delivery, resolution, financial planning, arms admin, ICT and infrastructure.

McSkimming joined the police in 1996 and worked on the frontline in Auckland and Southland.

He had also been responsible for large restructures - as well as managing police IT systems, property portfolio, vehicles, and launching the 105 non-emergency number.