Frozen berries removed as Hepatitis A cases emerge

Packets of Pam's frozen raspberries 350g and 500g are being removed from supermarket shelves across the country. Photo: Public domain

Government food safety specialists are looking into whether several popular brands of frozen berries in New Zealand are linked to Hepatitis A cases.

Twelve people have contracted the virus and seven have been hospitalised.

Ministry for Primary Industries deputy general of New Zealand food safety Vincent Arbuckle said frozen Serbian berries were being investigated for a possible link.

Arbuckle said eight of the 12 cases were linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely to be exposed to the same source of the virus.

Foodstuffs has recalled various brands of Pam's frozen berry products and is removing them from shelves around the country.

These include Pam's frozen mixed berries 500g, Pam's frozen two berry mix 750g and 1kg, Pam's frozen smoothie berry mix 500g and Pam's raspberries 350g and 500g.

Arbuckle advised people to check if they had any of the recalled products and not eat any of the raw frozen berries.

The situation was evolving, he said.

What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the Hepatitis A virus.

The virus is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, the World Health Organisation says. The disease is closely associated with inadequate sanitation and poor personal hygiene.

The incubation period of Hepatitis A is usually 14 to 28 days.

Symptoms range from mild to severe. They can include fever, malaise, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal discomfort, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the eyes and skin). Not everyone who is infected will have all the symptoms.

Almost everyone recovers fully from the virus with a lifelong immunity.

- RNZ and ODT Online