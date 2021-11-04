Guy Fawkes fizzer in Dunedin this year

Beachlands Speedway president Matt Stewart says a fireworks event at the speedway on Saturday, the only public display in the city, will also serve as a fundraiser. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Guy Fawkes could be a fizzer in Dunedin this year.

It appears no retailers are selling fireworks in the city, the closest outlets being in Invercargill and Timaru.

Hyalite Dunedin had stocked fireworks in the past, but temporary manager Adam Harvey said that would not be the case this year.

‘‘It got to the point where it was costing a lot to store them during the off season,’’ he said.

There was still plenty of demand for fireworks though, and there were usually lines of people before Guy Fawkes Day.

The Warehouse announced earlier in the year that it would no longer stock fireworks, and retailer Bad Boy Fireworks also had no Dunedin outlet.

Only a few permits had been lodged for public displays this year, and only one, at Beachlands Speedway, was expected to go ahead.

The speedway event, which also featured the Otago Saloon Championship, would take place on Saturday night.

Speedway president Matt Stewart said the organisation was now an ambassador for

I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday, and there would be a collection for the charities at the event.

For each race programme sold, a $1 donation would also be made, he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago community risk manager James Knapp said he was unaware of any local fireworks retailers, and the lack of local fireworks sales would be disappointing for some people.

Although that was true, he said, it would also likely reduce the risk of fires or injuries.

The lead-up to Guy Fawkes tended to be pretty busy for the city’s firefighters, he said.

For those who would be lighting up the sky on Guy Fawkes, there were some measures they could take to keep themselves safe.

That included reading the instructions, lighting the fireworks away from anything that could catch fire, and ensuring there was something on hand to extinguish any errant sparks.

It was also important to check weather conditions, and not light fireworks if it was windy or dry.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz