'Heartbreak, immense pain': Tributes pour in for alleged stabbing victim

Hiko Lynch was allegedly murdered in Blenheim. Photo: Supplied

Tributes have poured in for the man allegedly murdered on a central Blenheim street.

Hiko Lynch was allegedly stabbed on Market St just after 3am on Sunday.

Dozens of messages have been posted on social media, some written in Tongan, detailing the grief and emotion the 23-year-old's family and friends are feeling.

In a Facebook post, Suliana Mafi said: "It is with heartbreak and immense pain of your gone, you were the apple of your parent's eye, Semisi & Tupou Lynch. We can only give praise as he above calls him home, God is worthy.

"Semisi and Tupou Lynch, Our condolences as to unite in mourning with both of you. For a great wave of pain/grief and sorrow has fallen upon your doorstep/home, in which your son has been stripped/taken from your side, I pray and hope God will comfort both of you at this time," one said.

"Thank you Jesus/God for allowing/giving us time to spend with him here, Thank you so much, for everything," Na'a Nau said.

"It is hidden of God's mercy in our lives as he shows that he is still the Alpha and Omega through and through, it is a mystery from the very beginning that he who dresses the cloud of the darkest night, and he that sits on thy storm road and creates the thunders and waves, still he has shown he is the almighty."

"We do not complain nor blame he above who has called him back home to him, as God himself is worthy of full authority. Lord we cannot tempt nor test your calling, we accept it with understanding that he is under your wing now," a post by Sisilia Tuiileila said.

Ten people have been arrested and two charged with various offences, including murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

A 33-year-old male and a 37-year-old male appeared in Blenheim District Court on Monday afternoon charged with murder following the death.

The men, who were both granted interim name suppression, are allegedly members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club. They were both remanded in custody until their next appearance on July 9.

It is understood Lynch had been out celebrating a friend's birthday and the group had been at Club Envy earlier.

After the bar closed violence erupted on the street outside leaving Lynch dead and two others badly wounded.