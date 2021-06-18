Household contacts of Stewart Island Covid case cleared

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The case was revealed by the ministry yesterday and whether it was a historical case or a false positive test result is being investigated.
As a precaution, the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood centre has been closed for the rest of the week.
Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the case was a child and it was likely the result was a false positive
"Serology testing of the adult household contacts of the person on Stewart Island/Rakiura has been completed and the results have come back negative," the ministry said today.
A further Stewart Island update will be included in the ministry's 1pm statement today.