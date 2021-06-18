Household contacts of Stewart Island Covid case cleared

Stewart Island. Photo: ODT files

Household contacts of a possible Covid-19 case on Stewart Island have so far tested negative, the Ministry of Health says.

The case was revealed by the ministry yesterday and whether it was a historical case or a false positive test result is being investigated.

As a precaution, the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood centre has been closed for the rest of the week.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the case was a child and it was likely the result was a false positive

"Serology testing of the adult household contacts of the person on Stewart Island/Rakiura has been completed and the results have come back negative," the ministry said today.

A further Stewart Island update will be included in the ministry's 1pm statement today.