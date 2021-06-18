Friday, 18 June 2021

Household contacts of Stewart Island Covid case cleared

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Stewart Island. Photo: ODT files
    Household contacts of a possible Covid-19 case on Stewart Island have so far tested negative, the Ministry of Health says.

    The case was revealed by the ministry yesterday and whether it was a historical case or a false positive test result is being investigated.

    As a precaution, the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood centre has been closed for the rest of the week.

    Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday the case was a child and it was likely the result was a false positive

    "Serology testing of the adult household contacts of the person on Stewart Island/Rakiura has been completed and the results have come back negative," the ministry said today.

    A further Stewart Island update will be included in the ministry's 1pm statement today.

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter