Jacinda Ardern ends press conference after heckling

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ended a press conference early after being heckled in Northland today.

Ardern and Māori-Crown relations Minister Kelvin Davis are in Northland, viewing the rollout of vaccinations, and were speaking to media this afternoon.

Ardern told reporters before ending the stand-up that she had seen multiple people getting vaccinated and if anyone had questions they should ask them and have them answered by professionals.

She said the role of the government was to support those on-the-ground initiatives as quickly as possible.

"I asked one provider, what are you hearing when you're out vaccinating ... they described it as Covid not necessarily feeling close enough to the community yet, that even when there have been cases in Northland it might be seen as a valley over, not at the front door."

"We will do everything we can to keep it isolated, but we need everyone to be vaccinated."

She said decisions were made based on public health advice.

She would rather people were getting vaccinated regardless of alert level, because it was the right thing to do, she said.

Northland is one of the lowest-performing regions for vaccinations, with just 64 percent of the region fully vaccinated - second-last, only ahead of Tairāwhiti.

It is also the region that needs the largest number of first doses to reach 90 percent of the eligible population, with more than 17,000 doses required to reach that milestone.

Asked about the Whānau Ora court decision overnight, Ardern said everyone was on the same page and trying to reach as many people as possible.

"Sir I will shut down the press conference if this continues," she told one person heckling her.

"We have someone who is disrupting your press conference today, so we will reconvene."

She eventually shut down the press conference to reconvene inside.

-NZ Herald and RNZ