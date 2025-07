Photo: Mark Price

A Jucy campervan was on its side after crashing in the Lindis Pass region this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the campervan landed on its side at about 4.50pm in the Lindis Pass near the Melina Ridge Track.

She said there were no injuries to the passengers.

The road was partially blocked but is open for traffic now.

The campervan was towed away at about 6.40pm.