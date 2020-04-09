Live: Covid-19 update amid 'cautious optimism'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are set to update the nation at 1pm on the Government's response to Covid-19 and will reveal the number of new cases.

It comes as Education Minister Chris Hipkins today warned parents it would be wrong for them to assume that all schools will reopen as soon as the lockdown ends.

"That's not going to happen," he told the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Hipkins said parents would need to prepare to have their kids at home for longer than the four-week lockdown period.

"It's going to be a progressive reopening of the system, rather than a big bang all at once."

The same went for tertiary institutions and early childhood centres as well.

Although Hipkins said that at level three there would be more flexibility, it would take a while for most schools to reopen.

New Zealand is just past the halfway point in the four-week lockdown period – however the Government has always maintained that the lockdown can be extended.

Ardern has so far provided no confirmation as to whether level four would be extended.