Man charged with murder after death of baby in Hamilton

Police investigations into the incident are continuing. Photo: RNZ

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a baby in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said a 34-year-old, who remained in hospital under police guard, had been charged with murder and attempted murder in relation the the incident.

The man was in a stable condition and was due to appear in the High Court at Hamilton on February 4.

Saunders confirmed the victim was a baby.

Another child and a woman remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition, he said.

"We extend our sympathies to the whānau at this tragic time and will provide ongoing support," Saunders said.

"Police know this was a distressing incident and the community is understandably feeling concerned. We would like to reiterate that this was an isolated event and there is no risk to the wider public."

Police returned to the house in Douglas Cres today to conduct a scene examination.

"Police are speaking with a number of people as they work to build a full picture of what has occurred," Saunders said.

Police were called to the property at 2.10am on Wednesday, following a report of an assault. They found one person dead and two seriously injured.

A 34-year-old man was found nearby with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Women's Refuge:(0800 733 843

It's Not OK 0800 456 450

Shine: 0508 744 633

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - push 0 at the menu

The National Network of Family Violence Services NZ has information on specialist family violence agencies.