Man killed in SH6 crash named

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Police have named the man killed in a crash involving a tour bus and two cars north of Kingston last week.

He was Timothy Peter Herrick, 36, of Invercargill.

At least 20 others were injured in the crash near the Devil's Staircase on State Highway 6 on Thursday afternoon.

Eleven ambulances and seven helicopters were needed to help transport the injured to hospital.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

- APL