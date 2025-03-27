Meet the Italian dogs guarding livestock from predators

Wairarapa organic gardeners Josje Neerincx and Frank van Steensel say having Maremma sheepdogs on their farm have helped them save $1500 a month from damage to crops from pests like hares, possums and pūkeko. Photos: Supplied

They may look like your usual bundle of fluff or large Labrador pup, but these Maremma sheepdogs are a breed of their own.

A large Italian breed used to guard livestock from predators including wolves, they're increasingly being used by New Zealand farmers to help protect their stock from pests, like roaming dogs.

Caroline Timmins farms 165-hectares just out of Ōkaihau in Northland.

Like many in the region, including neighbouring farms, she's had the "horrible" experience of having to deal with multiple attacks on her stock from roaming and wild dogs.

"We got smashed with this group of dogs that was coming through the property and tearing our sheep apart."

She moved the remainder of her 100 sheep to the house paddock but with limited options - farmers can only shoot dogs caught in the act of worrying stock - she also started looking for other measures to protect her flock.

Her search first led her to donkeys, before she learned about livestock guardian dogs like the Maremma sheepdog, which she thought was the "perfect solution".

Isla and Indy, two Maremma Sheepdogs, work as livestock guardians on Caroline Timmins' Northland farm.

"I had absolutely no experience with the livestock guardian dogs. I didn't even really know about them at all."

She bought 18-month-old Isla over a year ago.

"She's awesome, just a real, real sweet dog."

Timmins had found the breed to be incredibly "loyal" and "clever".

Isla had proven a natural guardian on the farm and had even developed a few favourite sheep. She patrols the flock and watches them day and night.

Four-month-old pup Indy followed Isla earlier this year, and Timmins hopes to get two more of the breed to help protect her stock.

Isla and Indy out patrolling the farm in Northland.

She said it was important to get multiple dogs to prevent one burning out. Despite Indy's young age, she has already started learning the ropes from Isla and helps keep an eye on the sheep when Isla is resting.

Timmins said the breed is entirely different to her working dogs who she would never let roam free and she has had to learn to trust them to do their job.

A Northland-based breeder of Anatolian shepherds, another livestock guardian breed, said she had seen an increase in interest following recent dog attacks.

It's not just livestock farmers who have found the breed useful.

Maremma sheepdogs are a large Italian breed used to guard livestock from predators including wolves.

Wairarapa Eco Farm's Josje Neerincx and Frank van Steensel, who Timmins purchased her dogs from, say the dogs help deter pests from eating their crops.

He said without the dogs it was costing them about $1500 a month in crop damage from pests like hares, possums and pūkeko.

The couple have had Maremma for several years now, though they struggled to find a breeder and themselves started with a mixed-breed.

They say not much is known about the dogs or their purposes in New Zealand.

"They are an answer to many questions that many farmers and rural people have," van Steensel said.

He said the dogs can be used for a variety of purposes, making them suited to the permaculture principles followed on their organic farm.

Wairarapa organic gardener Frank van Steensel with some of the family's Maremma sheepdogs.

Maremma make good guard dogs, though their gentle nature means they can also make good therapy dogs.

He said it was important for people to understand the breed and do their research.

"People do not realise how different the Maremma is from the normal pet dogs and farm dogs, like the herding dogs."

Neerincx said she would "never be without Maremmas now" and she was "never a dog person when I grew up."

The couple currently have pups looking for new homes.