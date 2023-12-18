MetService warns of Christmas Day rain

MetService warns rain may put a damper on Christmas Day celebrations. Photo: Getty Images

Rain could spoil some people's Christmas plans, with wet weather possible for several parts of the country next Monday, MetService says.

The weekend brought a mixture of hot temperatures, high humidity and heavy rain around the country.

Kaikōura Airport hit 32 deg C at 3pm on Sunday, while Timaru reached 31 deg C and Napier edged in at 30 deg C. Many others sat high in the 20s.

At the same time, Christchurch residents were being warned about severe thunderstorms.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the sticky weather will stick around for several days.

"It is looking warm again so we are going to see more of those warm temperatures, but they're not going to be the hot, dry temperatures that we might like to associate with summertime.

"We are seeing some warm air being dragged out of the Tasman Sea so it is going to have that humidity with it, so if you are out and about shopping, do wear some clothing that you won't get too sweaty in if you're hustling and bustling around town."

Ferris told Morning Report with a week to go until Christmas, it was still a bit tricky to be certain of what the weather will look like.

But rain was on the cards, he said.

"We might not just see rain on the west coast of the South Island, it might even be spreading up into the North Island, but the typical hot spots, the eastern parts of the South Island, and the North Island, up in the Bay of Plenty, do look like the most likely places to have settled weather next Monday, but we are still a wee way out."

Ferris said certainty of the weather would become clearer as the week went on.

He suggested people wait a few more days before planning to hold their Christmas Day celebrations indoors or outdoors.