Wednesday, 3 January 2024

New Year Honours 2024: The full list

    New Zealand Order of Merit

    Dames companion (DNZM)

    Sarai-Paea Bareman, Zurich, Switzerland, for services to football governance

    Pania Tyson-Nathan, MNZM, JP, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to Māori and business

    Knights companion (KNZM)

    Dr Scott Duncan Macfarlane, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to health

    Right Hon Trevor Colin Mallard, Dublin, for services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives

    Ian Barry Mune, OBE, Kumeu, for services to film, television and theatre

    Companions (CNZM)

    Professor Brian Joseph Anderson, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to paediatrics and anaesthesia

    Dr Vanessa Shona Beavis, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to anaesthesia

    David Kenrick Beeche, Remuera, Auckland, for services to sports administration

    Professor Timothy Clinton Bell, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to computer science education

    John Donald Brakenridge, Ohoka, for services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the merino industry

    Professor Graeme Mervyn Bydder, Altrincham, UK, for services to medical imaging

    Philip Maxwell Cheshire, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to architecture

    Clive Ernest Fugill, Pukehangi, Rotorua, for services to Māori art

    Dale Mary Adeline Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production

    David Reginald Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production

    Clive David Hill, MNZM, Welbourn, New Plymouth, for services to literature, particularly children’s literature

    Yolanda Lou-Anne Wisewitch Soryl, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to literacy education

    Dr Kevin Edward Trenberth, Rothesay Bay, Auckland, for services to geophysics

    Jo-anne Edna Mary Wilkinson (Lady Dingle), MNZM, Rosedale, Auckland, for services to youth

    James Ross Wilson, Mt Victoria, Wellington, for services to the trade union movement and workplace safety

    Dr Johanna Julene Wood, Palmerston North, for services to football governance

    Officers (ONZM)

    Associate Professor James Gregory Anson, Westmere, Auckland, for services to exercise sciences and neuroscience

    Susan Battye, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to performing arts education

    Professor Francis Harry Bloomfield, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to neonatology

    Ereti Taetuha Brown, QSM, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to Māori and early childhood education

    Richard Waldron Bunton, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services as a cardiac surgeon

    Steven George Campbell, Torbay, Auckland, for services to Search and Rescue

    Dr Rosemary Beatrice Cathcart, QSM, Lynmore, Rotorua, for services to gifted children

    Dr Cherie Maria Chu-Fuluifaga, Waikanae, for services to education

    Valerie Ann Deakin, Oakura, for services to dance

    Barbara Helen Dreaver, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to investigative journalism and Pacific communities

    Dr Graeme Peter Elliott, Moana, Nelson, for services to wildlife conservation

    Philip Douglas Gifford, Three Kings, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and sports journalism

    Theodora Mary Gotz, Māngere, Auckland, for services to gymnastics

    Anthony Trevor Gray, Havelock North, Hastings, for services to accounting and Māori business

    Detective Inspector Craig James Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

    Rosemary Alice Henderson, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to social work and health

    Robert George Holding, Auckland Central, for services to Pacific literature and business

    Associate Professor Tristram Richard Ingham, Karori, Wellington, for services to the disability community

    Emeritus Professor Edith Marion Jones, Northpark, Auckland, for services to education

    Marie Carmel Celebrado Lindaya, Nelson South, for services to multicultural communities

    Frank Lindsay, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the apiculture industry

    Norah Elizabeth Matthews, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to curling

    Hamish John McCrostie, Havelock North, for services to outdoor recreation and Search and Rescue

    James Robert Morris, Hikurangi, for services to table tennis

    Dr Hana Merenea O’Regan, Mairehau, Christchurch, for services to education

    Dr Anneliese Ruth Parkin, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the Public Service

    Jane Frances Patterson, MNZM, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to sports administration

    Kevin Frank Pivac, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to the deaf rugby community

    Mary Jane Rivers, Ōtaki, for services to community-led development, governance and education

    Dr Caroline Seelig, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, for services to education

    Tania Joy Te Rangingangana Simpson, Matangi, Hamilton, for services to governance and Māori

    Dr Simon Snook, Carterton, for services to reproductive health

    Larnce Joseph Wichman, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to the seafood industry and marine conservation

    Rosemary Dawn Wilkinson, Lyall Bay, Wellington, for services to the blind and vision-impaired community

    Major General Evan George Williams, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

    Emeritus Professor Peter Donald Wilson, Motueka, for services to obstetrics and gynaecology

    Jodi Ann Wright, Clifton, Christchurch, for services to the arts

    Members (MNZM)

    Harriet Bennett Allan, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the publishing industry

    Margaret Louise Barrell, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services as a hymn writer

    Luke Boustridge, Glenbrook, Auckland, for services to the electrical industry and vocational training

    Monica Jacqueline Briggs, Ōrewa, for services to women and governance

    Patrick William Bronte, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North, for services to military history

    Barbara Joan Dewson, Whanganui East, for services to dental and oral health therapy

    Carla Elena Donson, Whanganui, for services to women and the community

    Aaron Murray Fleming, Jacks Pt, Queenstown, for services to the community and sport

    Tevita Filisonu’u Funaki, Massey, Auckland, for services to Pacific health

    Robert Lawrence Gemmell, Picton, for services to martial arts and the community

    Pamela Mary Hanna, Petone, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and early childhood education

    Roslyn Aileen Hiini, Glenfield, Auckland, for services to women and the union movement

    Phillip Terence Humphreys, Kaiapoi, for services to people with disabilities and sport

    Christine Mary Hundleby, Newlands, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts

    Richard Geoffrey Keddell, Tauranga, for services to orthopaedics

    Trevor John Kempton, Mosgiel, for services to the arts and local government

    Julie Ann King, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to education

    Joan Knight, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the environment

    Patricia Jacqueline Knight, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, for services to Lepidoptera conservation and the community

    Philippa Agnes Laufiso, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, for services to arts and the community

    Vivien Lynette Heretaniwha Lee, Takanini, Auckland, for services to prisoner support and Māori

    Tupe Lualua, Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington, for services to the arts

    Huhana Te Uru Naomi Anne Manu, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to Stem education and Māori

    Aych Carlin McArdle, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to the rainbow community

    Pearl Naulder, Cloverlea, Palmerston North, for services to education

    Aaron Roger Nicholson, Wānaka, for services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue

    Dinah Jane Okeby, Highbury, Wellington, for services to the Public Service

    Kahira Rata Patricia Olley, Ōwhata, Rotorua, for services to women, youth and the prevention of family violence

    Ria Dawn Percival, Welwyn Garden City, UK, for services to football

    Dr Anne Doloras Perera, St Johns, Auckland, for services to food science and nutrition

    Anuradha Ramkumar, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to Indian classical dance

    Paul William James Reti, Pegasus, for services to ju-jitsu

    Alexandra Lowe Riley, Woodland Hills, California, for services to football

    Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo, Papakura, Auckland, for services to Pacific health

    Susan Jane Sinclair, Masterton, for services to art and education

    Prem Singh, Broadmeadows, Wellington, for services to multicultural communities

    Harold Edgar Spark, Paekakariki, for services to railway unions

    Hon Maryan Street, Hataitai, Wellington, for services as a member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights

    Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Takanini, Auckland, for services to education

    Yvonne Lenette Sue, Ōhakune, for services to health and Māori

    Joyce Alma Talbot, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to sailing administration

    Professor Yvonne Jasmine Te Ruki Rangi o Tangaroa Underhill, Westmere, Auckland, for services to tertiary education and Pacific development

    Vaosa ole Tagaloa Makerita Urale, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts

    Tama-o-Rangi Waipara, Elgin, Gisborne, for services to Māori music

    David John West, Ashburton, for services to community development

    Diane Christine Wilson, Bulls, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association

    Senior Sergeant Karl Edwin Rostance Wilson, Papakura, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and Search and Rescue

    Lindsay Macdonald Wood, Nelson, for services to environmental sustainability and climate change awareness

    Honorary Member

    Ismail Kasdemir, for services to New Zealand-Turkey relations

    Queen’s Service Order (QSO)

    Paul Thomas Gibson, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to disabled people

    Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)

    Victoria Louise Andrews, Akaroa, for services to heritage preservation and conservation

    Lyall Ashley Bailey, Winton, for services to the community and local government

    David Alan Burnett, Invercargill, for services to multisport

    Ian Peter Carr, JP, Leamington, Cambridge, for services to the community

    Neville Albert Carter, Southbridge, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and rugby

    Paul Clements, Waitati, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    Ewen Douglas Phillip Coleman, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to theatre

    Lawrence John Counsell, Tawa, Wellington, for services to rowing

    Alison Eleanor Crawford, Inner Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the community

    Russell George Geange, Carterton, for services to swimming and rugby

    Helen Alison Gordon, Waikanae, for services to the community

    Trevor John Hawkins, Martinborough, for services to the community

    Katherine Jane Hawley (Katie Terris), Hutt Central, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and the arts

    Barbara Mary Hay, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and education

    Kristeen Elizabeth Johnston, Karori, Wellington, for services to the community

    Eruera Taihaere Kaiwai, Tolaga Bay, for services to the community

    Allan John Kerr, Fairlie, for services to music

    Geoffrey Ramon Lienert, Waimate, for services to sports administration, particularly cycling and athletics

    Te Ao Marama Maaka, Morrinsville, for services to the community

    Brian Campbell McCandless, CB, CBE, Te Anau, for services to the community

    Desmond Frank Meads, Hamilton East, for services to hockey and the community

    Ngahiwi Takamore Meroiti, Porirua, for services to netball

    Dr Michael John Hugh Miller, Whangamatā, for services to rural health

    Manisha Morar, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the Indian community

    Bruce Alexander Nairn, Tokoroa, for services to the community and sport

    Hansaben Dhanji Naran, JP, Clarks Beach, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

    Karen Gaye Ngatai, Taumarunui, for services to the community

    Joy Margaret Oakly, Nelson, for services to women and education

    Gavin John O’Donnell, Havelock, for services to the rural community and conservation

    Brian Ernest Gladstone Pegler, Leeston, for services to social work

    James Harry Piner, MStJ, Runanga, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

    Alister Douglas Robertson, Marewa, Napier, for services to people with dementia

    Jennifer Mary Mayson Saywood, JP, Whanganui, for services to restorative justice and women

    Jennifer Mary Schollum, Puhoi, Auckland, for services to the community and heritage preservation

    Susan Gay Stevens Jordan, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to seniors and dance

    Rowena Ngaio Tana, JP, Whangārei, for services to the Māori community

    Rai Vaeruarangi, Wiri, Auckland, for services to the Cook Islands community

    William Neil Walker, Milton, for services to outdoor bowls and smallbore rifle shooting

    Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe, JP, Grenada Village, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community and cricket

    Honorary

    Liyanage Sadun Sampath Kithulagoda, Tawa, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community

    New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)

    Dr Megan Ruby Balks, Te Awamutu, for services to Antarctic soil science

    Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

    Lieutenant Commander Louis James Munden-Hooper, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

    Lieutenant Commander Makoare Kohupara Te Kani, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

    NZ Herald