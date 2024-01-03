New Year Honours 2024: The full list

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames companion (DNZM)
Sarai-Paea Bareman, Zurich, Switzerland, for services to football governance
Pania Tyson-Nathan, MNZM, JP, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to Māori and business
Knights companion (KNZM)
Dr Scott Duncan Macfarlane, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to health
Right Hon Trevor Colin Mallard, Dublin, for services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives
Ian Barry Mune, OBE, Kumeu, for services to film, television and theatre
Companions (CNZM)
Professor Brian Joseph Anderson, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to paediatrics and anaesthesia
Dr Vanessa Shona Beavis, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to anaesthesia
David Kenrick Beeche, Remuera, Auckland, for services to sports administration
Professor Timothy Clinton Bell, Shirley, Christchurch, for services to computer science education
John Donald Brakenridge, Ohoka, for services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the merino industry
Professor Graeme Mervyn Bydder, Altrincham, UK, for services to medical imaging
Philip Maxwell Cheshire, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to architecture
Clive Ernest Fugill, Pukehangi, Rotorua, for services to Māori art
Dale Mary Adeline Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production
David Reginald Garratt, Albany Heights, Auckland, for services to Christian music production
Clive David Hill, MNZM, Welbourn, New Plymouth, for services to literature, particularly children’s literature
Yolanda Lou-Anne Wisewitch Soryl, St Albans, Christchurch, for services to literacy education
Dr Kevin Edward Trenberth, Rothesay Bay, Auckland, for services to geophysics
Jo-anne Edna Mary Wilkinson (Lady Dingle), MNZM, Rosedale, Auckland, for services to youth
James Ross Wilson, Mt Victoria, Wellington, for services to the trade union movement and workplace safety
Dr Johanna Julene Wood, Palmerston North, for services to football governance
Officers (ONZM)
Associate Professor James Gregory Anson, Westmere, Auckland, for services to exercise sciences and neuroscience
Susan Battye, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to performing arts education
Professor Francis Harry Bloomfield, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to neonatology
Ereti Taetuha Brown, QSM, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to Māori and early childhood education
Richard Waldron Bunton, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services as a cardiac surgeon
Steven George Campbell, Torbay, Auckland, for services to Search and Rescue
Dr Rosemary Beatrice Cathcart, QSM, Lynmore, Rotorua, for services to gifted children
Dr Cherie Maria Chu-Fuluifaga, Waikanae, for services to education
Valerie Ann Deakin, Oakura, for services to dance
Barbara Helen Dreaver, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to investigative journalism and Pacific communities
Dr Graeme Peter Elliott, Moana, Nelson, for services to wildlife conservation
Philip Douglas Gifford, Three Kings, Auckland, for services to broadcasting and sports journalism
Theodora Mary Gotz, Māngere, Auckland, for services to gymnastics
Anthony Trevor Gray, Havelock North, Hastings, for services to accounting and Māori business
Detective Inspector Craig James Hamilton, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Rosemary Alice Henderson, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services to social work and health
Robert George Holding, Auckland Central, for services to Pacific literature and business
Associate Professor Tristram Richard Ingham, Karori, Wellington, for services to the disability community
Emeritus Professor Edith Marion Jones, Northpark, Auckland, for services to education
Marie Carmel Celebrado Lindaya, Nelson South, for services to multicultural communities
Frank Lindsay, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the apiculture industry
Norah Elizabeth Matthews, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to curling
Hamish John McCrostie, Havelock North, for services to outdoor recreation and Search and Rescue
James Robert Morris, Hikurangi, for services to table tennis
Dr Hana Merenea O’Regan, Mairehau, Christchurch, for services to education
Dr Anneliese Ruth Parkin, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the Public Service
Jane Frances Patterson, MNZM, Ponsonby, Auckland, for services to sports administration
Kevin Frank Pivac, Te Atatu South, Auckland, for services to the deaf rugby community
Mary Jane Rivers, Ōtaki, for services to community-led development, governance and education
Dr Caroline Seelig, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, for services to education
Tania Joy Te Rangingangana Simpson, Matangi, Hamilton, for services to governance and Māori
Dr Simon Snook, Carterton, for services to reproductive health
Larnce Joseph Wichman, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, for services to the seafood industry and marine conservation
Rosemary Dawn Wilkinson, Lyall Bay, Wellington, for services to the blind and vision-impaired community
Major General Evan George Williams, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Emeritus Professor Peter Donald Wilson, Motueka, for services to obstetrics and gynaecology
Jodi Ann Wright, Clifton, Christchurch, for services to the arts
Members (MNZM)
Harriet Bennett Allan, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the publishing industry
Margaret Louise Barrell, Avonhead, Christchurch, for services as a hymn writer
Luke Boustridge, Glenbrook, Auckland, for services to the electrical industry and vocational training
Monica Jacqueline Briggs, Ōrewa, for services to women and governance
Patrick William Bronte, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North, for services to military history
Barbara Joan Dewson, Whanganui East, for services to dental and oral health therapy
Carla Elena Donson, Whanganui, for services to women and the community
Aaron Murray Fleming, Jacks Pt, Queenstown, for services to the community and sport
Tevita Filisonu’u Funaki, Massey, Auckland, for services to Pacific health
Robert Lawrence Gemmell, Picton, for services to martial arts and the community
Pamela Mary Hanna, Petone, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and early childhood education
Roslyn Aileen Hiini, Glenfield, Auckland, for services to women and the union movement
Phillip Terence Humphreys, Kaiapoi, for services to people with disabilities and sport
Christine Mary Hundleby, Newlands, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts
Richard Geoffrey Keddell, Tauranga, for services to orthopaedics
Trevor John Kempton, Mosgiel, for services to the arts and local government
Julie Ann King, Bluff Hill, Napier, for services to education
Joan Knight, Beach Haven, Auckland, for services to the environment
Patricia Jacqueline Knight, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, for services to Lepidoptera conservation and the community
Philippa Agnes Laufiso, Macandrew Bay, Dunedin, for services to arts and the community
Vivien Lynette Heretaniwha Lee, Takanini, Auckland, for services to prisoner support and Māori
Tupe Lualua, Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington, for services to the arts
Huhana Te Uru Naomi Anne Manu, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to Stem education and Māori
Aych Carlin McArdle, Pt Chevalier, Auckland, for services to the rainbow community
Pearl Naulder, Cloverlea, Palmerston North, for services to education
Aaron Roger Nicholson, Wānaka, for services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue
Dinah Jane Okeby, Highbury, Wellington, for services to the Public Service
Kahira Rata Patricia Olley, Ōwhata, Rotorua, for services to women, youth and the prevention of family violence
Ria Dawn Percival, Welwyn Garden City, UK, for services to football
Dr Anne Doloras Perera, St Johns, Auckland, for services to food science and nutrition
Anuradha Ramkumar, Green Bay, Auckland, for services to Indian classical dance
Paul William James Reti, Pegasus, for services to ju-jitsu
Alexandra Lowe Riley, Woodland Hills, California, for services to football
Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo, Papakura, Auckland, for services to Pacific health
Susan Jane Sinclair, Masterton, for services to art and education
Prem Singh, Broadmeadows, Wellington, for services to multicultural communities
Harold Edgar Spark, Paekakariki, for services to railway unions
Hon Maryan Street, Hataitai, Wellington, for services as a member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights
Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Takanini, Auckland, for services to education
Yvonne Lenette Sue, Ōhakune, for services to health and Māori
Joyce Alma Talbot, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to sailing administration
Professor Yvonne Jasmine Te Ruki Rangi o Tangaroa Underhill, Westmere, Auckland, for services to tertiary education and Pacific development
Vaosa ole Tagaloa Makerita Urale, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to Pacific arts
Tama-o-Rangi Waipara, Elgin, Gisborne, for services to Māori music
David John West, Ashburton, for services to community development
Diane Christine Wilson, Bulls, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association
Senior Sergeant Karl Edwin Rostance Wilson, Papakura, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and Search and Rescue
Lindsay Macdonald Wood, Nelson, for services to environmental sustainability and climate change awareness
Honorary Member
Ismail Kasdemir, for services to New Zealand-Turkey relations
Queen’s Service Order (QSO)
Paul Thomas Gibson, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to disabled people
Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)
Victoria Louise Andrews, Akaroa, for services to heritage preservation and conservation
Lyall Ashley Bailey, Winton, for services to the community and local government
David Alan Burnett, Invercargill, for services to multisport
Ian Peter Carr, JP, Leamington, Cambridge, for services to the community
Neville Albert Carter, Southbridge, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and rugby
Paul Clements, Waitati, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Ewen Douglas Phillip Coleman, Roseneath, Wellington, for services to theatre
Lawrence John Counsell, Tawa, Wellington, for services to rowing
Alison Eleanor Crawford, Inner Kaiti, Gisborne, for services to the community
Russell George Geange, Carterton, for services to swimming and rugby
Helen Alison Gordon, Waikanae, for services to the community
Trevor John Hawkins, Martinborough, for services to the community
Katherine Jane Hawley (Katie Terris), Hutt Central, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and the arts
Barbara Mary Hay, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to the community and education
Kristeen Elizabeth Johnston, Karori, Wellington, for services to the community
Eruera Taihaere Kaiwai, Tolaga Bay, for services to the community
Allan John Kerr, Fairlie, for services to music
Geoffrey Ramon Lienert, Waimate, for services to sports administration, particularly cycling and athletics
Te Ao Marama Maaka, Morrinsville, for services to the community
Brian Campbell McCandless, CB, CBE, Te Anau, for services to the community
Desmond Frank Meads, Hamilton East, for services to hockey and the community
Ngahiwi Takamore Meroiti, Porirua, for services to netball
Dr Michael John Hugh Miller, Whangamatā, for services to rural health
Manisha Morar, Johnsonville, Wellington, for services to the Indian community
Bruce Alexander Nairn, Tokoroa, for services to the community and sport
Hansaben Dhanji Naran, JP, Clarks Beach, Auckland, for services to the Indian community
Karen Gaye Ngatai, Taumarunui, for services to the community
Joy Margaret Oakly, Nelson, for services to women and education
Gavin John O’Donnell, Havelock, for services to the rural community and conservation
Brian Ernest Gladstone Pegler, Leeston, for services to social work
James Harry Piner, MStJ, Runanga, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Alister Douglas Robertson, Marewa, Napier, for services to people with dementia
Jennifer Mary Mayson Saywood, JP, Whanganui, for services to restorative justice and women
Jennifer Mary Schollum, Puhoi, Auckland, for services to the community and heritage preservation
Susan Gay Stevens Jordan, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to seniors and dance
Rowena Ngaio Tana, JP, Whangārei, for services to the Māori community
Rai Vaeruarangi, Wiri, Auckland, for services to the Cook Islands community
William Neil Walker, Milton, for services to outdoor bowls and smallbore rifle shooting
Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe, JP, Grenada Village, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community and cricket
Honorary
Liyanage Sadun Sampath Kithulagoda, Tawa, Wellington, for services to the Sri Lankan community
New Zealand Antarctic Medal (NZAM)
Dr Megan Ruby Balks, Te Awamutu, for services to Antarctic soil science
Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Lieutenant Commander Louis James Munden-Hooper, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Commander Makoare Kohupara Te Kani, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force