New Zealanders accused of attacking Thai police officer

Two New Zealanders have reportedly been arrested in Phuket, Thailand, after they allegedly attacked a local police officer and tried to snatch his gun when they were pulled over for speeding.

Local media report that Hamish Day, 36, and Oscar Day, 38, were pulled over in Chalong in the south of Phuket on Saturday afternoon local time after they had been speeding through a community zone and had failed to stick to the left side of the road.

Somsak Noo-iad, a local lieutenant, who pulled the Days over, said the pair initially sped away after being signalled to stop.

After Somsak eventually caught up with them, the Kiwis objected to him filming the pair and grabbed his phone and assaulted him. During the fracas, one of them grabbed his gun, which went off.

Photos shared online show the pair holding the officer in a chokehold.

They have both been charged with robbery, obstruction of police duty, physically attacking a police officer, driving without a licence and bribery.

They were expected to appear in Phuket Provincial Court on Monday.

Thai media reported Chalong station chief Ekarat Plaiduang said both men attempted to bribe the police officer but he turned it down.

The New Zealand Herald has approached MFAT for comment.