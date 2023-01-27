One killed as extreme flooding swamps Auckland

Bus passengers evacuate after their bus was stranded on Auckland's Northern motorway. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

One person has died as torrential rain in Auckland causes slips and extensive flooding, washing away vehicles and inundating homes across the city.

Police were notified at about 7.25pm that a body had been seen floating in the water in Wairau Valley in Auckland's North Shore.

Elsewhere, a slip has come down on a house in Auckland’s Remuera, the airport and supermarkets are flooding, houses are swamped by water and motorways are blocked as torrential rain continues to cause widespread chaos.

Civil Defence is meeting to consider declaring a state of emergency. Senior Labour Minister and MP for Mount Roskill, Michael Wood, said on Twitter the final call on a formal declaration sits with Mayor Wayne Brown.

Fire and Emergency NZ has received more than 1000 calls relating to the flooding, with the agency using jet skis, inflatable rescue craft and kayaks to pluck people to safety.

MetService says 71mm of rain fell between 7 and 8pm alone in Auckland central, and 178mm fell throughout the day.

Auckland Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Coordination Centre and is prepared to support Auckland’s Emergency Services if needed.

Duty Controller Andrew Clark said it is an evolving situation and that they are working with partner agencies to monitor the situation on the ground and to establish what assistance is required.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging residents affected by flooding to stay safe and take advice from emergency responders.

"We want to make sure that all residents are kept informed, and emergency services are able to reach those who are most vulnerable and at risk as quickly as possible. Do not put yourself at risk," said Brown.

Auckland Emergency Management tonight warned the severe weather across the city was worsening and it was trying to assess what action was needed.

It warned those in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate and warned others to stay home as the torrential rain worsened, saying people should check on friends and neighbours if it was safe to do so.

Auckland's Queen St resembles a river as heavy rain has pelted the city. Photo: RNZ

Civil Defence said people should keep off the roads and out of flood zones: “Do not drive through flood waters.”

Flooding has also swamped Auckland Airport, and is knee deep in some areas.

It said people should listen for any updates on the radio and should plan for evacuations, ensuring they had essential items like medication ready to go.

In the upmarket suburb of Remuera, emergency services were called to assist after a slip came down the back of one large home and threatened more.

This evening many downtown Auckland streets were awash with flooding including Queen and Stanley Sts.

A supermarket in Auckland’s North Shore has flooded.

A slip has hit the back of homes on Shore St in the upmarket suburb of Remuera. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Countdown Mairangi Bay is flooded with a number of cars trapped in the carpark.

The village of Mairangi Bay is flooded with water pouring into shops.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez was among those forced to evacuate.

On Wairau Rd a car with a driver in it could be seen drifting down the road after becoming stuck in the water.

Vehicles can also be seen floating in floodwaters in Sunnynook on Auckland’s North Shore.

Auckland’s northern motorway has ground to a halt north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge due to flooding at rush hour with stranded bus passengers forced to walk to safety.

Rising floodwaters have left streets and homes swamped in Ranui with every fire truck in the city responding to emergency callouts. Firefighters have used ropes to rescue stranded people from swamped homes.

As well as west Auckland, there is significant flooding on North Shore streets around Milford. Videos and photo show streets swamped with water.

Flooding on Candia Road in Henderson Valley, west Auckland. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

This evening flooding on State Highway One north of the harbour bridge left lanes blocked in both directions between Northcote and Esmonde Rds. Queues of cars were gridlocked with motorists told to expect delays or consider an alternative route.

Dramatic footage shows the floodwater washing over motorway barriers into already flooded bus lanes and washing inside packed commuter buses.

Every fire truck in Auckland was responding to priority emergencies, with more than 400 calls to Fire and Emergency NZ for help, as rain drenches the city and many suburbs are hit by flooding.

This evening the NZDF were part of community rescue efforts in west Auckland with a fire truck, a Unimog truck and a four-wheel drive vehicle being used.

A witness near a flooded Camphora Rd in Ranui said the Defence Force had arrived to help with evacuations.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) urged people to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk. They said the volume of calls had caused delays.

“If water is entering property, people should do what they can to lift furniture and possessions, without putting themselves at risk,” FENZ said.

Slips trap motorists

This evening around 18 vehicles were trapped between two slips on SH1 about 3km north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

A stricken motorist pleaded for emergency services to rescue him.

”If anyone’s listening can you send some heavy machinery to give us a hand out of here please.”

He said the roadside bank collapsed, just missing a car, with “upwards of 50 people” trapped north of the Puhoi Tunnel.

Planes grounded

Every international flight into Auckland Aiport has been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled.

Huge crowds of people are gathered at Auckland Airport waiting for more information on flights.

Earlier this evening Auckland Airport said it had reduced runway operations after an arriving aircraft damaged runway lighting.

“This is largely impacting international arrivals and departures and larger aircraft travelling domestically.

“Our operational teams have cleared the debris and are now assessing the damage.”

Passengers on a 5.45pm flight from Christchurch to Auckland were told a plane has struck a landing light and all flights arriving into Auckland were cancelled.

MetService has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland and parts of Northland after a “line of severe storms” was detected.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain,” MetService said.

“An Auckland Council weather station just registered 60mm (!!) of rain in an hour,” it said.

“This will cause surface flooding. Take care on the roads and minimise travel where possible.”

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said its crews are responding to more than 400 emergency calls in Auckland due to the weather.

“Calls, where people are in danger, are being given priority,” FENZ said.

A car has been trapped in flooding on Auckland's northern motorway as rising water brings traffic going in both directions to a standstill. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

"People are urged to only call 111 if life or safety is at risk because the volume of calls has been causing delays in answering them. Every fire truck in Auckland is responding to the priority calls."

- Additional reporting RNZ, ODT Online