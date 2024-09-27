Outrage over hospital downgrade

Dunedin city councillors have reacted angrily to a proposal yesterday to downgrade the city’s new hospital. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin is "right to be outraged" by a proposal to downgrade the city’s new hospital and should turn out en masse to campaign against the government’s cuts, Mayor Jules Radich says.

The comments come after yesterday’s bombshell announcement the government was seeking advice on two options for delivering the new Dunedin hospital — a revision of the project’s specification and scope, and a staged development on the old hospital site.

In a statement, Mr Radich said the proposals announced by Dr Reti and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop were "completely unacceptable for Dunedin and the people of the South".

They amounted to clinical cuts and a downgrade of a "critical" regional hospital for the lower South Island.

It also represented "a broken promise by this government", he said.

"They do a complete disservice to the people of our region, and I believe we’re right to be outraged."

Mr Radich said he was briefed on the proposals on Wednesday and had met with councillors immediately afterwards to discuss next steps.

Tomorrow’s scheduled protest march would go ahead and was needed "now more than ever".

He believed yesterday’s announcement meant that the march’s likely crowd would double in size, and called on everyone who could to join the march and send a clear message to the government.

"As scary as the new cost estimates are, so too is the cost of not building this hospital properly — and the people of the South will pay the price for that."

Further protest action would follow, details of which would be announced in the coming days.

Cr Steve Walker said yesterday’s announcement was akin to the coalition government "taking a s... on the people

of Dunedin, Otago and across the South."

"It’s an absolute disgrace!"

Cr Andrew Whiley said the promise to build a new southern regional hospital in Dunedin was "vital".

Cutting the hospital would cut services and health outcomes across the region, he said.

"Build it once and build it right! "

Cr Carmen Houlahan said the announcement was "a kick in the guts".

To say that costs from the new Dunedin hospital would impact other hospital builds was "unfair" and an excuse to get out of paying money to get the job done.

"Enough with the excuses.

"Keep your promise and build the hospital!"

The protest march will begin at noon tomorrow, starting at the Dunedin Dental School and moving along George St to the Octagon for speeches.

