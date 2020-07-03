Scott Guy's widow speaks out on 10th anniversary of murder

Scott and Kylee met at a Havelock North pub after a rodeo. Photo: NZH File

The widow of slain farmer Scott Guy has spoken out about the murder of her husband, and has vowed she still wants to find out who killed him.

Ten years on from the young farmer's death, his widow told TVNZ's Sunday she would "find out who's done this".

Scott Guy was killed at the end of his driveway early on July 8, 2010, after leaving for work on the family farm in Feilding.

It is believed the gunman closed the gates at the driveway - they were normally left open - and pulled the trigger as the 31-year-old father of two climbed out of his ute to open them. His body lay unnoticed for more than two hours.

Ewen Macdonald, who now lives in Christchurch, was charged with Guy's murder but acquitted at trial. Photo: NZH File

Guy's brother-in-law, Ewen Macdonald, a pall-bearer at his funeral, was charged with his murder in April 2011.

He was acquitted at a jury trial the following year but was jailed for five years for other offences, including arson, poaching, and vandalising the Guys' property.

Macdonald married Joyce Braas in 2017 and now lives in Christchurch.

Kylee Guy told Sunday about her pain in the days after the killing.

"A young man, which is my husband, was taken in a horrible, horrible way, and at the end of the day nothing's been done," she said.

"The killer's still out there."

Guy said she and her husband were "happy, real happy".

"I just kept thinking 'this is not real'. To be honest, probably the first five days, 'no, this is not real, Scott's not gone'.

"I'm going to find this person. I'm going to find out who's done this to my husband."

In 2015, it was revealed a private investigation - launched by Kylee - had ended because of a lack of cash.

The Sensible Sentencing Trust, working on behalf of Kylee, had also approached four private investigators in a bid to find the killer and bring them to justice.

A member of the PI team, Mike Crawford, revealed in 2015 that the hunt had been dropped. "The investigation has basically stopped. It's finished," he said.

Former trust spokeswoman Ruth Money confirmed at the time that a lack of funds had curtailed the bid.

"Sadly, they've [PIs] stopped because there's no more funding," Money said. "The family can only spend so much."

Scott Guy's parents spoke to the Weekend Herald last week in the lead-up to the anniversary, saying they thought about him every day.

"You can say it's 10 years since Scott was killed but it's actually 3653 days on his anniversary and every one of those days we think of Scott," Bryan Guy told the Weekend Herald.

"If we dwell on why or what if, it destroys you. Building resilience is where our focus is with our children and grandchildren - showing them the choices we make and how we react, they watch us all the time, let alone what we say.

"We want to be a good example to them and help them build strong relationships - to help them cope with life and the things that get thrown up. We live for helping our kids."

Sister Anna Guy said part of her was missing.

"It feels like Scott was here just yesterday but then other times it feels like it's been forever. I find it difficult when I see what Scott is missing out on but I am thankful for the time spent with Hunter and Drover. Being with them feels like you are close to Scott," she said.

Scott was the second eldest of four children - Nikki, Macdonald's wife Anna, and Callum.

After working on several farms and a short stint studying for a diploma in agriculture at Massey University in Palmerston North, he left for Australia to work on a farm. There he mustered cattle on horseback, fulfilling his dream of being a cowboy.

He returned to the family farm Bryerburn in 2003 and was put in charge of the crops and calf-rearing while Macdonald managed the dairy side. Superficially the working arrangement seemed fair and equitable but Guy's death later revealed tension and rivalry between the pair.

Guy met 18-year-old Kylee Bullock, who was training to be an early childhood teacher, at a Havelock North pub after a rodeo.

The pair fell in love and married in 2005 and had two sons, Hunter and Drover, who wasn't born when his father died.