Serious two-car crash in Marlborough closes SH63, rescue helicopter on scene

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash in Marlborough this morning.

Police said the two-car crash on State Highway 63 occurred shortly before 7am on Wednesday at the intersection with Waihopai Valley Rd.

One person is in a critical condition, police said. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions have been put in place, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

It comes after two serious crashes in the Marlborough region over the last four days.

Seven people died in Sunday's horrific crash when a van smashed head-on into a truck. Only two survived.

One person was also killed in a crash involving a van and truck near Blenheim on Monday.