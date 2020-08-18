Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Snap-happy security guard leaks list of isolation guests

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Four Points by Sheraton in Auckland. Photo: Supplied
    Four Points by Sheraton in Auckland. Photo: Supplied
    A security guard leaked details about people staying at an Auckland isolation facility on social media.

    Stuff is reporting that a First Security worker posted the image to a private Snapchat group on Saturday morning while working at the Sheraton Four Points managed isolation facility.

    The image included a list containing the names, arrival and departure dates, room numbers and about 27 people housed at the isolation facility and the room numbers of five staff members.

    Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment managed isolation and quarantine deputy chief executive Megan Main confirmed to Stuff the photo of the printed document was posted on Saturday morning and removed the same day about midday.

    The guard had been removed from duty from isolation facilities and an investigation had been launched by First Security.

    First Security had confirmed the photo had been deleted from the security guard's phone.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter