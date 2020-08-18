Snap-happy security guard leaks list of isolation guests

Four Points by Sheraton in Auckland. Photo: Supplied

A security guard leaked details about people staying at an Auckland isolation facility on social media.

Stuff is reporting that a First Security worker posted the image to a private Snapchat group on Saturday morning while working at the Sheraton Four Points managed isolation facility.

The image included a list containing the names, arrival and departure dates, room numbers and about 27 people housed at the isolation facility and the room numbers of five staff members.

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment managed isolation and quarantine deputy chief executive Megan Main confirmed to Stuff the photo of the printed document was posted on Saturday morning and removed the same day about midday.

The guard had been removed from duty from isolation facilities and an investigation had been launched by First Security.

First Security had confirmed the photo had been deleted from the security guard's phone.