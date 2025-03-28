South Island home sets national price record

Former Chantecler owner Mike Henry pictured in his garden during a public open weekend in October, which doubled as a fundraiser for Plunket. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown property has just set the national lifestyle property price record.

The 5ha Chantecler property, at Lower Shotover, which was recognised as a "garden of national significance" by the New Zealand Gardens Trust, is part of a 19ha estate which was sold by Walker & Co Realty’s Hamish Walker for an eye-watering $45.5 million.

The property includes a four-bedroom home, with several living areas, an outdoor pool and an extensive garden.

The garden, in particular, was a passion project for the vendors, who developed the property after buying it in 2003.

It includes four huge sequoia redwoods and two dawn redwoods, and an English garden, which features 1000 rhododendrons and azaleas, magnolias and camellias, underplanted with hydrangeas, trilliums and hostas.

There are also Mediterranean, Japanese, native summer and meadow gardens, the latter featuring about 100,000 daffodils, and a woodland walk.

"I’ve never stepped inside gardens like it," Mr Walker said.

"It’s a very, very special property, and the owners have kept it in an amazing condition for a number of decades.

"The previous owners did a huge amount for the community. They used to hold a heap of fundraisers there."

The Otago Daily Times previously reported the property, which took its name from a country hotel in South Africa, had hosted about 30,000 people over the past 15 years, the vast majority of those during fundraisers for the likes of Plunket.

Mr Walker said Chantecler sold off-market in 2023, but did not settle until last December.

"[It was] a buyer off my database, but unfortunately I can’t say much more than that.

"Those types of properties, you sort of approach people one on one.

"I think the second person I approached was the one who bought it."

According to OneRoof, the previous record in New Zealand was $38.5m, set in 2013 for the former Hotchin mansion in Orakei, Auckland.