State of emergency declared for flood-hit region

A state of emergency has been declared in the flood-damaged Tasman Nelson as the region braces for more severe weather.

The declaration was made at 4.47pm today by Tasman Mayor Tim King.

MetService said there had been rain for the district at the top of the South Island overnight on Wednesday, and more was on its way from 8pm today.

Nelson Tasman Emergency Management has been activated and would monitor conditions. The worst of the weather was expected about midday on Friday.

"This includes heavy rainfall and potentially strong winds. People are being asked to be ready for the incoming weather and should make plans today before the weather arrives tomorrow."

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for three areas and there was a moderate to high chance these could be upgraded to red, the highest alert level, MetService advised tonight.

Dangerous river conditions, flooding, and slips were now likely for Tasman and Nelson districts about and southeast of Motueka and north of Lake Rotoroa, and dangerous driving conditions and road closures were also expected, MetService said.

"Do not enter floodwaters and avoid unnecessary travel. Be ready for communication and power outages. Be prepared to self-evacuate if you see rising water."

Orange warning areas:

• Tasman and Nelson districts about and southeast of Motueka and north of Lake Rotoroa, from 8pm on Thursday until 11pm on Friday. Forecast: expect 100 to 130mm of rain. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour expected on Friday afternoon and evening. A high chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

• Tasman District, northwest of Motueka, from 8pm on Thursday until 9pm on Friday. Forecast: Expect 150 to 220mm of rain. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h expected during Friday afternoon. A moderate chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

• Marlborough northwest of the Awatere Valley, from 9am on Friday until 12am on Saturday. Forecast: Expect 80 to 100mm of rain. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h expected in the afternoon and evening. A moderate chance of upgrading to a Red Warning.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch has been issued for the Tasman district from 12pm-9pm on Friday. Northerly to northeasterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Tasman Nelson Civil Defence said the declaration was a pre-emptive step due to existing conditions in the region, following recent severe weather.

"The declaration ensures that the response to any incoming weather tomorrow can be swift, to try and minimise the impact to people and property," Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said this afternoon.

Stock should be moved to higher ground, and people should keep clear of waterways as they could rise rapidly if heavy rainfall was to occur. Care needs to be taken around trees, as there is the chance of trees toppling with strong winds and the existing sodden ground conditions. It is recommended that people stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel, as road conditions will be slippery.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told RNZ's Morning Report programme today there had been upwards of 50mm of rain in parts of the region in the last 12 hours.

"Overnight, it was bit of a wet night. Obviously, not quite as wet as we've seen recently certainly. But in the last 12 hours, in the ranges, but actually most of those areas in Tasman, have seen upwards of 50 millimetres ... and elsewhere, between about 20-40 millimetres.

"Definitely quite noticeable numbers that we've seen so far."

Makgabutlane said last night was that first wave of the weather expected, and the next big wave was forecast for Friday, which is moving northerly across the country.

She said the difference between this big weather system moving through and the previous one was the speed of it. She expected it to move quite quickly, but while still bringing decent rainfall.

On Wednesday, Tasman's deputy mayor said residents should hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

The region was recovering from widespread flooding that wrecked homes and farmland. Since the flooding, 15 homes have been yellow stickered and one has been red stickered. They were in the Motueka Valley, Tapawera and Wai-iti.

Meanwhile, stormy conditions caused flights to be cancelled in and out of Nelson today.

Air New Zealand told RNZ safety was its priority and customers were being put on the next available flights.

"For those travelling, please keep an eye on the Air NZ app for the most up-to-date information on your flight."

Heavy rain for North Island

Elsewhere, there are heavy rain watches for much of the North Island.

Northland and Auckland are forecasted to be hit earliest, with a heavy rain watch from 6am Friday until 10pm.

The Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Great Barrier Island can expect heavy rain from 9am Friday until 2am Saturday.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Taranaki about and north of the Maunga from 11am tomorrow and it is likely it will be upgraded to an orange warning Thursday morning.

MetService is warning of possible streams and rivers rising rapidly as a result of the heavy rain, which could cause surface flooding and slips.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Bay of Plenty and Rotorua from 1pm Friday until 5am Saturday.

Makgabutlane said other heavy rain watches in the North Island could still be upgraded. Showers were expected on Saturday, but the bulk of the rain would fall.

- additional reporting ODT Online