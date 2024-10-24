Suspect in custody after fatal bus stabbing

A photo of the suspect released by police. Photo: NZ Police

The man sought in connection with a fatality following an assault on a bus in Onehunga yesterday has been taken into custody.

The 37-year-old man handed himself in at North Shore Police station on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest was made in connection to the homicide investigation launched after a woman was killed on the number 74 bus travelling through Onehunga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe it was a random attack and the victim and offender did not know each other though were sitting near each other. They do not think there was an altercation before the attack.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson said police wanted to thank the wider community in the wake of the arrest.

"The investigation is still in its infancy and there's still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.

"Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information, and would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this ordeal."

Information can be provided by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Extra transport officers deployed - Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said extra transport officers have been deployed to the route the bus was taking yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones at this time, as well as the bus driver and passengers who were witnesses to yesterday's tragic incident.

"The bus driver who was working on this service yesterday is receiving extensive support from the bus operator, including the offer of specialist counselling."

Auckland Transport is working with police and the bus operator, van der Putten said.

"Passengers travelling onboard our bus, train and ferry services deserve to be safe and feel safe, and we are committed to working with our partner agencies and communities to turn the tide on violence and aggression in our public spaces.

"We are deploying extra transport officers on the 74 route and will have an increased presence in the wider area today and over the coming days. We are working closely with police on this."

The was no single quick fix to ensure safety but Auckland Transport was taking action across the board, van der Putten said.

"We are working closely with community groups, NZ Police and other agencies, employing and deploying more transport officers, all our buses are fitted with CCTV and panic buttons, and we are installing safety screens on buses to protect drivers."

What Auckland Transport is doing:

- All buses are fitted with CCTV, GPS and panic buttons that record sound, connecting directly with staff at bus depots who can quickly respond and guide emergency services to intervene.

- Drivers are trained with de-escalation techniques as part of their inductions and are advised not to get into confrontational situations that can escalate.

- Deploy Transport Officers to transport hubs and routes which are known as 'hot spot' locations, on the advice of Police.

- Roll out driver screens to 80 percent of buses over the next two years.

- Deploy additional security resources to public transport facilities during school holidays.

Opportunities it says it is working on:

- Additional Transport Officers to increase deployment onboard buses and at public transport hubs across the network. As mentioned above, we on-boarded a new intake of Transport Officers recently to help make the network safe.

- Extension of our CCTV network to cover bus stops across the network with high passenger numbers.

- Community-centric engagement and targeted initiatives from agencies to assist in keeping the public transport network safe for all.

'Incredibly saddened and shocked' - PM

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, said he was "incredibly saddened and shocked" to hear about the stabbing in Auckland.

"We need to think again about what more we can be doing."

Asked if it could be more security on buses, he said it might be.

"We would be up for anything and everything that makes sure it's a safer environment."

Everyone deserves to be safe on public transport - Act MP

Act list MP Parmjeet Parmar said the party's thoughts are with the family of the woman who died.

"Everyone deserves to be safe while taking public transport," she said in a statement.

"Security on buses and trains is regularly raised with me and my colleagues, and yesterday's attack has validated common fears in the worst possible way."