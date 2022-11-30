Wednesday, 30 November 2022

SUV occupants OK after fire on SH1

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Occupants of an SUV badly damaged by fire on State Highway 1 have escaped without injury. 

    Senior firefighter Cam McLachlan said a crew from Willowbank station responded to the blaze on the highway, near Church Rd, north of Dunedin, about 10.25amon Wednesday. 

    When firefighters arrived, they discovered a ‘‘totally involved’’ Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV on the side of the road, Senior Station Officer McLachlan said.

    The fire was put out by Matt Hall using a hose reel and wearing a breathing apparatus.

    Smoke was noticed by occupants of a car behind the vehicle. 

    The SUV pulled over to the side of the road and its occupants were unharmed, Mr McLachlan said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    A crew from Willowbank puts out a vehicle fire on the Kilmog this morning. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    A crew from Willowbank puts out a vehicle fire on the Kilmog this morning. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

    Otago Daily Times