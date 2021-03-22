Monday, 22 March 2021

Three hurt as fire destroys Wanaka home

    Three people have moderate injuries after a fire destroyed a house in Wanaka overnight.

    Emergency services were alerted to the blaze after multiple calls to the fire in Totara Terrace, the first being at 3.54am.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Riwai Grace said crews from Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Alexandra and Luggate attended, the first arriving at 4.03am.

    However, the house was destroyed, he said.

    A spokesman for St John ambulance, Gerard Campbell, said three people with moderate injuries were treated at the scene.

    Mr Grace said one fire crew remains at the scene this morning. A fire investigator was expected at the site.

    Police also attended the blaze,

     

     

