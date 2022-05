Emergency services are responding to reports of a tractor which has rolled in Southland.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a rolled tractor in Winton-Substation Rd, in Thomsons Crossing, about 12.55pm.

St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been notified.

It was expected the road would need to be closed, the spokeswoman said.

