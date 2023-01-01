Two dead after being hit by car near Gisborne music festival

Sunday, 1 January 2023

    Police have confirmed two people are dead after being hit by a car near the Rhythm and Vines festival venue in Gisborne last night.

    Emergency services were called to Back Ormond Rd, near Snowsill Road around 9.15pm.

    At the time, police said it was a serious crash which led to cordons being put in place at the northern end.

    This morning, police confirmed a car had hit two pedestrians near the venue.

    One of the people died at the scene, while the other died on the way to hospital.

    Back Ormond Rd is near the venue of Rhythm and Vines - one of the country’s largest and most popular annual festivals.

    It’s unclear at this stage whether any festival attendees or staff were involved in the incident.

    Rhythm and Vines has been approached for comment.

