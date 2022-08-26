Friday, 26 August 2022

12.19 pm

Un-brie-lievable escape: Driver could have become 'grated cheese'

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A woman narrowly escaped becoming "grated cheese" when she was caught between a truck carrying scaffolding and a truck carrying cheese, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 54-year-old woman was attempting to overtake a truck carrying a load of scaffolding gear in the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) in Dunedin about 9am yesterday.

    She realised she did not have enough passing lane in front of her to complete the manoeuvre so she sharply pulled in, ahead of the truck.

    As a result the scaffolding truck pushed her forward into the rear of another 30 tonne truck, which was laden with cheese and heading in the same direction.

    The woman was taken to hospital with shoulder pain, he said.

    "She almost became grated cheese due to the unsafe passing manoeuvre," Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended and transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter