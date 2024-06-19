'Undetonated shell' found at house

Police talk to a contractor outside a property in Corstorphine Rd this morning after an undetonated shell was found under a house. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police have been going door-to-door in a Dunedin suburb after an "undetonated shell" was found under a house this morning.

The object was found underneath a house on Corstorphine Road, around 7:40am, a police spokeswoman said.

"Staff have been going door-to-door evacuating nearby houses as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.

The shell was likely to have been under the house for a considerable length of time.

A cordon had been put in place at the scene "while its removal is assessed".