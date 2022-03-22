Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Watch: Intense moments Enchanter survivors rescued

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    New video footage shows the harrowing moments five survivors of the fishing charter vessel Enchanter were rescued in the pitch black of night.

    Northern Rescue Helicopter rescuers can be seen climbing onto the deck of the vessel that barely breaches the surface to assist the five men.

    The video shows a helicopter crewman lowered into the water with lifesaving equipment, as one man leaps into the water off the wreckage and goes to him.

    Ten people were on board when the Enchanter sank amid rough seas around 11pm near Northland on Sunday.

    A large wave is understood to have hit the boat near Murimotu Island, breaking the bridge.

    The devastating incident has left at least four people dead and one still missing.

    A search continues today.

    Police divers are this afternoon checking the wreckage of the Enchanter.

    The vessel sank off North Cape overnight on Sunday

    Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson Nick Burt says checking the wreckage is important as the search continues for the last unaccounted for person.

    It may take some time as there are potentially hidden hazards within the wreckage, Burt said.

    Divers will assess whether the search can be completed where the wreck is, or if it needs to be towed to more shallow waters.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter