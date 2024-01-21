Whales stranded on isolated East Coast beach

People have rushed to a Tairāwhiti beach, after a mass whale stranding, but authorities are warning that beached whales can pose significant dangers for people in the water with them. Photo: supplied/Facebook

A pod of pilot whales has stranded at a beach near Māhia on the East Coast.

Photo: supplied/Facebook

A video posted on a Facebook community page shows the whales thrashing in the shallows of a rocky beach and waving their tales, surrounded by white water.

Whale conservation group Project Jonah and the Department of Conservation are mobilising a team to attempt to save the animals.

Photo: screenshot/Facebook

Project Jonah manager Daren Grover said the team planned to assess the scene and triage the whales based on which were in most urgent need of care.

He said the beach was isolated and this was a major stranding for an area where there were not many people nearby to help.

Photo: screenshot/Facebook

But Grover said any locals wanting to help should not get in the water with the stranded whale because it could be unpredictable and dangerous.

By Jemima Huston