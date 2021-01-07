Woman dies after shark attack in Bay of Plenty

A woman has died after a shark attack at Waihi Beach in the Bay of Plenty today.

Emergency services were called about 5.10pm after reports of a woman being injured in the water.

Police said initial indications suggested she had been injured by a shark. She died at the scene a short time later.

Stuff reports the victim was believed to be a young woman with bite wounds to at least one of her legs.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

Shark scientist Riley Elliott says without all the facts, it's hard to speculate what species of shark attacked the woman.

However, there has been evidence of juvenile and immature great whites in the area as of last summer.

Bronze whalers are more common in the area but haven't had an adverse interaction with a human in a very long time, Elliott says.

"It's very uncommon to have shark attacks in New Zealand in the world in general, especially fatal ones," he said.

"Shark attacks are incredibly rare and if you see one {shark}, remain calm, alert people around you, and calmly vacate the water."

Elliott says his thoughts are with the family of the woman who died in the "tragic" incident.

St John sent two ambulances, a first response unit, and a helicopter to Waihī Beach initially, a spokeswoman told The New Zealand Herald.

Allan Mundy, national search and rescue manager, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand, told NZME: "We know that these animals are ever present in our environment. What we ask people to do is always be vigilant, respect the animals - it's their home, not ours."

Mundy wasn't able to say where exactly the attack occurred as it was now a police matter.

Mundy said Surf Lifesaving did not have the power to close the beach; that decision was made by either the regional or city council.

"It comes down to where the attack actually happened. The circumstances of the attack, which are still very sketchy at this point in time . . . it will come down to the regional council.

"They will have a lot of information at their disposal prior to making that decision."