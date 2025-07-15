Woman dies in hospital after SH1 crash

A woman has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Hampden in North Otago at the weekend.

The crash, which occurred near Moeraki Boulders Rd, was reported about 4:20pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries and another person was taken to Oamaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

In a statement this morning police advised the woman had died in hospital early today.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.