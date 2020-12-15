Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Woman killed in Roxburgh crash named

    The victim of a fatal crash in Roxburgh at the weekend was a Northern Ireland woman who had been living in Dunedin.

    Kirsty Samantha Moffett (28) was killed in the crash on State Highway 8 about 5pm on Sunday.

    Two other people were flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and the second with minor injuries, after the crash. 

    Police said a person had today been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death and was due to appear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow. 

     

