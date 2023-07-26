Yanfei Bao disappearance now homicide inquiry

Police are searching the Halswell River in relation to missing woman Yanfei Bao. Photo: NZ Herald

Police have elevated their search for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao to a homicide investigation and are appealing to the public for sightings of her car.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who has been leading the massive investigation, confirmed the development during a news conference at the Christchurch central police station this afternoon.

Bao, a 44-year-old mother-of-one, was last seen in the Wigram area of the city about 10.30am on Wednesday, July 19.

Reeves said police have informed Bao’s family of today’s update, adding they were “devastated”.

“Public information is a vital part of this investigation. I do not believe she is alive.”

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, police said the search was continuing with "significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family".

"We have today informed Ms Bao’s loved ones of the development, and we know it is the news they did not want to hear. Our thoughts are with them, and her family is receiving support from police."

There have been searches today in an around the Halswell River, Greenpark area, Lake Terrace Rd and near the intersection of New Brighton Rd and Palmers Rd.

Staff remained at a property on Trevor St in the suburb of Hornby conducting a forensic examination.

"Public information is a vital part of investigation, and we would now like to hear from any members of the public that saw Ms Bao’s car on Wednesday 19 July.

"Police are interested in the movements of the car between when she was last seen on Trevor Street just before 10am, and when the vehicle was found on Iroquois Place at 10.45pm."

Ms Bao’s car is a silver Nissan Dualis with the registration number PKT556.

The family have asked for privacy.

Bao’s distraught husband, Paul Gooch, earlier spoke to The New Zealand Herald of his devastation at his wife’s disappearance.

"It’s just a nightmare," he said at his Christchurch home in the west of the city. "It still feels surreal ... I still can’t quite believe that this is all unfolding."

Gooch became emotional when thanking the public, mutual friends and family.

"I just want to thank them all so far for their wonderful support, which we really do appreciate," he said, fighting back tears. "They have all just been so kind."

• Information can be given to police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’. Please reference file number 230720/5911.

More charges considered

Police are considering more charges against a man already a charge of kidnapping.

On Monday, a 52-year-old Bryndwr man appeared at Christchurch District Court before Judge Michael Crosbie charged with allegedly kidnapping Bao. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

Court documents allege the man "unlawfully took away Yanfei Bao without her consent with intent to cause her to be confined".

The man, who was assisted by an interpreter, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to reappear on August 15.

His lawyer said the man’s family had not been informed about his arrest.

The Herald understands the man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport after booking a one-way flight out of the country.

Reeves said she wouldn’t reveal the nature of conversations police have had with the man charged and police were "keeping an open mind” over the potential for more alleged offenders to be involved.

River and house search

Divers and search experts have been scouring stretches of the Halswell River near Lake Ellesmere and a house at Trevor St in Hornby, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

Reeves said police have established that a property in Trevor St, Hornby, was of significance to the investigation.

“We know Ms Bao’s vehicle was parked in that street. We are looking for sightings of her vehicle just after midday on [last] Wednesday.

“The scene examination at Trevor St started yesterday morning. There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there.”

The Trevor St address is currently for sale.

Reeves said a number of officers had been in the general Tai Tapu area, “following up great information from the public”.

Police have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public so far.

“[Police] are in particular areas because the information we have received has directed us there. I am hopeful we will find her.”

Earlier today, Reeves said police including the National Dive Squad were “increasing their search activity”, with searches in and around the Halswell River and Greenpark.

Reeves said they were “keeping an open mind” as to where Bao was, and what may have happened to her. But we do have grave concerns at this time."

A large police presence can be seen at the Halswell River, near Neills Rd in Lincoln today. The road is taped off, and a mobile police base can be seen at the end of the road with several officers and surf-life saving IRB. The river is swollen from recent flooding.

Police searched the same stretch of river in relation to the disappearance of Michael McGrath in 2017. McGrath has never been found.

On Tuesday, a police tent had been erected outside the Hornby home in Trevor St as a forensic examination began.

Several scene investigators could be seen inside the property marking potential evidence, including what appeared to be a handprint on a window. Investigators could be seen using torches inside the house and taking photographs.

The New Zealand Herald understands Bao was due to show a potential buyer through the house, which is for sale by Harcourts. The owners of the home, who are in Australia, told the Herald on Monday they had been told Bao was showing someone through the property.

Reeves earlier said that police had received more than 120 pieces of information from the public.

The Herald understands a majority of the tips relate to a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

Police are seeking sightings of the car from mid-week until Saturday night, with a focus on the car’s location on Wednesday, July 19, in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs and New Brighton.

Asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to "see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be.

"It’s too early to say what that is at this stage".