Young children hospitalised with 'horrific' family harm injuries

Two small children in Lower Hutt have sustained “horrific” injuries including brain bleeds and broken bones in what police believe is a family harm incident.

The children, one aged 4 years old and the other 5 years old, from a Stokes Valley property, were seen by police on March 8. They were so badly wounded that they each required hospitalisation and the older child needed surgery, Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton said.

The 5-year-old had brain bleeds, lacerations to internal organs and “multiple broken bones”, while the younger sibling had “extensive injuries and multiple fractures”, Cotton said.

“These horrific injuries don’t simply happen. Someone knows something, you now need to talk to us.”

Police investigators believe the siblings’ injuries were inflicted deliberately and likely over a period of time, and are asking for help from the public to determine what happened.

Concerned hospital staff had alerted officers to a potential family harm incident at the Stokes Valley property after a young child sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance, police said in a statement.

A medical assessment of the child and their sibling revealed further injuries believed to have been sustained in previous incidents.

“Their injuries were so extensive one required surgery, and it has taken weeks to understand the full extent of damage to their bodies. Both have a multitude of broken bones, extensive bruising and one child had brain bleeds and severe internal injuries,” the statement said.

The children recently moved with family to Stokes Valley from a property in Waterloo and had been at their new home for just two nights before they were hospitalised.

Police are seeking any information around any suspicious activity seen or heard at either property, or nearby, on or prior to Friday, March 8, that may assist police in their investigation.

Police have already conducted area enquiries and are now reaching out to the wider community for help with the investigation.

Police 105, file number: 240308/4647 or call Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

FAMILY VIOLENCE

How to get help:

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children.

• Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women.

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on this website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.