Youths protest on roof of Oranga Tamariki justice facility

Photo: Maia Ingoe/RNZ

At least five young people are on the roof of Oranga Tamariki's youth justice facility in south Auckland.

Oranga Tamariki Acting deputy chief executive youth justice services and residential care Iain Chapman said the young people accessed the roof of Korowai Manaaki, in Wiri.

"At approximately 6.40pm last night we notified police that 13 youths had gained access to a roof within the facility."

Overnight, six youths had come down from the roof, he said.

"We are continuing to work with police to resolve this matter. We can confirm there are no concerns for public safety."

RNZ's reporter at Korowai Manaaki said five young people could be seen on the roof.

They were yelling to the gathered media they were protesting because they weren't let outside.

They also said they had not been fed.

Police officers could been on the ground, walking the perimeter.

Police said they were supporting Oranga Tamariki.

It is not the first time young people have climbed on to the roof of Korowai Manaaki, a similar incident in July 2023 was blamed on staff shortages.

A damning report in July found staff at the facility were smuggling in contraband, roughing up children, and silencing any informants.