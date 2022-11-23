Dance trophy presented to Breens Intermediate pupils

Two former Breens Intermediate pupils have presented the school with their NZ Dance Challenge trophy.

The national challenge saw schools across the country perform the same dance routine and record it, which was then collated into a music video.

The challenge announced the winning school, Breens Intermediate, and presented the dancers with their trophy at the school’s Performing Arts Showcase.

The presenters of the trophy were secondary students Quinn Hall and Dylan O'Keefe, who starred in the tutorial video that the schools learned the routine from.

The winning dance from Breens Intermediate. PHOTO: BREENS INTERMEDIATE

Quinn and Dylan are former pupils at Breens and danced the routine alongside two other girls.

Breens received the top prize for their “enthusiasm, energy and sense of school pride” as well as their “X factor”, particularly a dance move they choreographed themselves.

Said the judges: "Though only a small group, we were blown away with the creativity and unique dance formations. Your synchronisation and precise execution of the dance moves was spot on. Your school pride and enthusiasm shone through in your video and we are so excited to offer you our congratulations."

More than 3500 students took part in the Term 3 E Tū Tāngata Dance Challenge, dancing to the song Stand Together by E Tu Tangata, which won the APRA Best Children’s Song award this year.

From left: Dylan, Quinn, Molly and Poppy. PHOTO: BREENS INTERMEDIATE

NZ Dance Challenge director Claire Sparks said they liked the positive message of the song, and its message about "inclusivity, collectivity and working as a team."

The aim of the challenge was for pupils to “enjoy the benefits of dance no matter where they are in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

-By Dylan Walker