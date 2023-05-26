Biggest trade show looking to the future

SouthMACH, the largest engineering and manufacturing innovation trade show in the South Island, celebrated its 40th anniversary this week at Christchurch Arena.

About 90 stallholders exhibited products and services, with many displays and demonstrations reflecting the increased use of hi-tech innovations and equipment.

Augmented reality took centre stage at the trade show. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

“We can take the portable 3D scanning device to scan anything and everything, for reverse engineering or inspection purposes, right down to 25 micron,” Joesph Cockcroft, director of Professional CAD Systems says.

Augmented reality, robotics and other new technologies were on show and set to become the latest game-changers in the country’s industries.

Some are already being used in industry on a scale not seen before.

Autoline's robotics can help with the "dull, dirty and dangerous" jobs. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

“We’re here selling and promoting robotic solutions, for the likes of welding and product handling, Autoline managing director Matthew Fisher said.

"We help customers with the dull, the dirty, dangerous tasks, and increase productivity and efficiency in New Zealand manufacturing.”

The two-day show is a vital sourcing and networking platform for many businesses participating in and attending the event.

The show is set to return in 2025.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund