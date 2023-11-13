Crusaders legends reveal Lancaster Park memories

Armistice Day was marked in Christchurch with the rededication of Lancaster Park's historic memorial gates.

Canterbury sporting legends turned out for the reopening of the important piece of Christchurch's heritage, which was damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

More than 100 people watched on as Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger officially rededicated the gates at a special ceremony.

"The project was not without its challenges, but the results speak for themselves," he said.

"The gates look magnificent and are a fitting tribute to those who sacrificed so much for their country."

The Memorial Gates on Stevens St were built in 1924 to honour the sacrifice of Canterbury athletes during World War 1.

The historic structure has been refurbished as part of the wider Lancaster Park redevelopment project.

Dan Carter and Sam Whitelock unveil their ‘Arc of History’ panel at the rededication of Lancaster Park's historic memorial gates on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A new ‘Arc of History’ was unveiled just inside the gates. The series of 12 panels showcases top sporting and cultural moments at the site over the last 130 years.

The ceremony saw Sir Richard Hadlee, former Crusaders Sam Whitelock and Dan Carter and new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson share their earliest and fondest memories of Lancaster Park.

The park was reopened in 2022 as an open field area after years of remedial work.

Christchurch City Council is planning to build a community centre and playground on the site near the playing fields.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air