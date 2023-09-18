Disabled dancers challenging stereotypes

A Christchurch dance company is challenging stereotypes, providing a platform for dancers with intellectual disabilities to shine on stage.

Jolt Dance held an informal show at the Avonside Girls' High School auditorium over the weekend, where its dancers could showcase their own original work.

The Charitable Trust challenges preconceived notions about people with disabilities, celebrating diversity and empowering individuals.

Jolt Dance artistic director Lyn Cotton founded the all-inclusive dance company over 20 years ago to break down barriers, and give a voice to disabled performers.

"There are a lot of people with really profound and complex disabilities. And when we use the word disability, we embrace that word, because to us, disability means difference and difference is a really good thing."

Jolt Dance has grown in popularity over the years, with more than 180 dancers in regular and community classes.

Jolt dancers breaking down barriers through dance. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Cotton says dancing can be a powerful form of self-expression, transcending language and other barriers the dancers face.

"We hope through empowering our dancers, to change how people think about disability because there's still this charity model of disability where people need help. My dancers don't need help, they need opportunity, and they need the ability to go and train and learn and upskill."

Jolt dancers are encouraged to choreograph their own performances, using every space on stage to tell their story. The talented group has been invited to perform at Glasgow's 'Indepen-dance' festival in July next year, allowing them to tell their unique stories through dance on a world stage.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air